    Jordan calls on Azerbaijan to make joint investments in Syria

    Business
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 13:34
    Jordan calls on Azerbaijan to make joint investments in Syria

    Jordan has called on Azerbaijan to make joint investments in Syria, Yarub Qudah, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply of Jordan said, Report informs.

    Speaking during the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan, held in Baku, the minister noted that today various opportunities are emerging in the Middle East region.

    "The reconstruction and restoration of Syria, for example, is itself a major opportunity. As Jordanian companies, we can never take advantage of the vast opportunities in Syria alone. That is why we need partners to invest together and make effective use of these important opportunities. We believe that Azerbaijan's business community is an excellent partner for cooperation," the minister said.

    İordaniya Azərbaycanı Suriyaya birgə investisiya yatırmağa çağırıb
    Иордания призвала Азербайджан к совместным инвестициям в Сирию

