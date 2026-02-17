Jim Chiampardas: Ansys aims to expand operations across EMEA region

Ansys is looking to unlock new large-scale opportunities to expand its operations across the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Jim Chiampardas, Vice President of Ansys for the EMEA region, at the conference "Ansys: Digital Engineering and Innovative Solutions in Azerbaijan."

He recalled that approximately six months ago, Ansys was acquired by Synopsys.

"Combined, we now represent a company with $7 billion in revenue, 25,000 employees, investing more than 25% of revenue into research and development, and operating in 38 countries worldwide. Together, we are accelerating the creation of intelligent products by combining silicon expertise with a systems-level approach across industries," Chiampardas said.

According to him, the company is opening entirely new opportunities by integrating silicon intelligence, simulation precision, and the power of artificial intelligence (AI), fundamentally rethinking product design and development processes.

"Across industries, we are effectively transforming the very approach to engineering.

We deliver scalable simulation using future-oriented technologies, advanced automation, and high-performance computing (HPC), enabling calculations to be performed faster than ever before. We enhance AI capabilities, create innovative joint solutions by integrating silicon technologies at the local level with system-level expertise, and are prepared to address the most complex challenges," he stressed.

The vice president noted that in 2026, global leaders in the aerospace and defense sectors must radically rethink their approaches and act faster than ever.

"Supply chain resilience is critical. There are also leadership challenges. Today"s success depends on executives capable of aligning government and commercial priorities, advancing digital transformation, and addressing complex organizational issues. All of this is possible through the use of simulation to accelerate processes in aerospace, defense, and security," the company representative said.

He also emphasized the need to invest in digital technologies and areas such as predictive maintenance to maintain competitiveness.

"We have a single official sales and support partner in the region, and we look forward to significant new opportunities for collaboration," Chiampardas concluded.