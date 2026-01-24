Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Jabbarov: Inclusive education ecosystem - cornerstone of economic model

    Business
    • 24 January, 2026
    • 14:34
    The role and active participation of young people in advancing education are essential to a country's progress, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X on the occasion of International Day of Education, Report informs.

    "It is no coincidence that the International Day of Education in 2026 is dedicated to this theme. An inclusive education ecosystem is a cornerstone for building a knowledge-driven economic model, and increasing the engagement and contribution of the younger generation to this process is of strategic importance," he wrote.

    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "İnklüziv təhsil ekosistemi iqtisadi model üçün əsas təməldir"
    Микаил Джаббаров: Инклюзивная образовательная экосистема - основа экономической модели

