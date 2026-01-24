Jabbarov: Inclusive education ecosystem - cornerstone of economic model
- 24 January, 2026
- 14:34
The role and active participation of young people in advancing education are essential to a country's progress, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X on the occasion of International Day of Education, Report informs.
"It is no coincidence that the International Day of Education in 2026 is dedicated to this theme. An inclusive education ecosystem is a cornerstone for building a knowledge-driven economic model, and increasing the engagement and contribution of the younger generation to this process is of strategic importance," he wrote.
