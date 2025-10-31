Istanbul Chamber of Industry seeks closer ties with Azerbaijani firms - EXCLUSIVE

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) aims to expand cooperation with Azerbaijani companies, ISO Assembly member Aynur Ayhan told Report.

She noted that negotiations are underway to strengthen ties with over 100 Azerbaijani firms. "Production means the future. We must prioritize not only global but also regional manufacturing. Collaboration should expand across all sectors-not just oil, gas, and energy, but also food, mining, chemicals, paper, and metals," Ayhan said.

She added that industrial zones, services, rail, air transport, and logistics in Azerbaijan are well-planned for the future. However, she stressed that attracting significant investments at once is challenging and requires genuine participation from Azerbaijani stakeholders.

On the workforce, Ayhan emphasized that while human labor remains important, automation and robotics are essential for progress. "The world is moving in this direction, and relying solely on human labor will not advance us. On behalf of ISO, we look to this collaboration and the future with confidence."