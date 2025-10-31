Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Istanbul Chamber of Industry seeks closer ties with Azerbaijani firms - EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 13:24
    Istanbul Chamber of Industry seeks closer ties with Azerbaijani firms - EXCLUSIVE

    The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) aims to expand cooperation with Azerbaijani companies, ISO Assembly member Aynur Ayhan told Report.

    She noted that negotiations are underway to strengthen ties with over 100 Azerbaijani firms. "Production means the future. We must prioritize not only global but also regional manufacturing. Collaboration should expand across all sectors-not just oil, gas, and energy, but also food, mining, chemicals, paper, and metals," Ayhan said.

    She added that industrial zones, services, rail, air transport, and logistics in Azerbaijan are well-planned for the future. However, she stressed that attracting significant investments at once is challenging and requires genuine participation from Azerbaijani stakeholders.

    On the workforce, Ayhan emphasized that while human labor remains important, automation and robotics are essential for progress. "The world is moving in this direction, and relying solely on human labor will not advance us. On behalf of ISO, we look to this collaboration and the future with confidence."

    Istanbul Chamber of Industry cooperation Azerbaijani companies
    Aynur Ayhan: "Azərbaycan şirkətləri ilə əməkdaşlığımızı inkişaf etdirmək istəyirik" - EKSKLÜZİV
    Турецкий бизнес выступает за развитие сотрудничества с Азербайджаном - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

    Latest News

    13:35

    Georgia to send generators to Ukraine as humanitarian aid

    Region
    13:27

    Azerbaijan's cotton export revenues drop by nearly 11%

    Business
    13:24

    Istanbul Chamber of Industry seeks closer ties with Azerbaijani firms - EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    13:19

    Azercosmos's export revenues decline by 5%

    ICT
    13:08

    Azerbaijan exports $157.2M worth of tomatoes in Jan.–Sept. 2025

    Business
    13:02

    Azerbaijani and Hungarian FMs mull strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    12:58

    SOCAR's department earns nearly $303M from non-oil exports

    Energy
    12:52

    Abbas Ismail: Apologies for colonial past must become part of deep structural reforms

    Foreign policy
    12:50

    Montenegro court releases detained Azerbaijani, Turkish citizens

    Incident
    All News Feed