​Iranian Minister: Azerbaijani-Iranian ties enter a new era

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Economic and political relations between Azerbaijan and Iran have significantly developed over last year”.

Report informs citing Iranian media, Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ali Tayyebnia has told a press conference in Tehran dedicated to the results of his Azerbaijan trip on January 26-27.

According to him, the meetings with Azerbaijani officials discussed the implementation of joint economic projects.

He noted that Azerbaijani-Iranian ties entered a new era. “At this stage, mutual cooperation in a number of fields, including political, economic and trade ones would be provided. The close relations between the two countries will ensure peace and stability in the region,” the minister added.

Mr Tayyebnia said that in Azerbaijan he also discussed mutual investment making: “There are some free economic zones in Iran in which Azerbaijani businessmen can invest.”