 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iran to invest 11 mln USD in 'Caspian Pharmed' pharmaceutical plant

    Azerbaijan will export medicines to neighboring countries

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iran will invest over 11 mln USD in the 'Caspian Pharmed' pharmaceutical plant, to be built in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Iranian Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei, who is on visit to Baku, told reporters.

    He said that main aim is to eliminate Azerbaijan's dependence on import of medicines after launch of the plant: "In the future, medicines of 1 million USD cost will be exported to the neighboring countries - Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries".

    Stating further expansion of economic cooperation with Azerbaijan, the minister said that joint activity in the fields of tourism, road infrastructure and other areas is also planned. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi