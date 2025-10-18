Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani investments in Kazakhstan's economy reached $225M

    Business
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 17:08
    The scope of trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is very broad, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Kazinform News Agency, Report informs.

    "We are pleased to note the steady growth of trade and economic interaction. Both countries are consistently implementing joint initiatives, expanding cooperation across various sectors of the economy. This progress has been made possible thanks to a purposeful state policy, active dialogue between business representatives, and our shared commitment to developing mutually beneficial and partnership-based relations.

    To date, about 250 commercial entities with Kazakh capital are registered in Azerbaijan, which confirms the high level of trust in the investment climate and creates a strong foundation for further expansion of economic cooperation.

    Positive dynamics are also clearly visible in the field of mutual trade. In 2024, the volume of trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $470 million, and in the period from January to August 2025 it reached $547 million, exceeding the same period of the previous year by more than threefold. This growth is due to the effective use of the Middle Corridor"s potential and the systematic modernization of transport and logistics infrastructure.

    At the same time, investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is also strengthening: Azerbaijani investments in Kazakhstan"s economy have reached $225 million, while Kazakh investments in Azerbaijan total $136 million. These figures demonstrate both sides" mutual interest in long-term partnership and sustainable development," Ilham Aliyev said.

    Ilham Aliyev Kazakhstan interview investment Azerbaijan
    Dövlət başçısı: Azərbaycanın Qazaxıstan iqtisadiyyatına sərmayələri 225 milyon dollara çatıb
    Ильхам Алиев: Объем азербайджанских вложений в экономику Казахстана достиг 225 млн долларов

