Hun Manet: Thorough study of business environment, potential needed between Azerbaijan, Cambodia

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Baku and Phnom Penh should foster a deeper exploration of each other's business environment and economic potential to strengthen trade and economic ties, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum, Report informs.

Hun Manet noted that economic cooperation between the two countries remains in its initial stages but holds substantial potential for further growth.

"Priority areas for joint efforts should include diversifying the range of goods and services in bilateral trade, developing direct business-to-business ties, and exploring new avenues for investment and economic interaction," the prime minister said.

The head of the Cambodian government expressed confidence that through active engagement from both public and private sectors, the two nations can fully realize their economic potential and build a sustainable, mutually beneficial partnership.