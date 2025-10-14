Gold price on Comex hits all-time high

The price of gold futures for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, has reached a new all-time high, hitting $4,150 per troy ounce.

Report informs, citing data from the trading platform, that as of 03:36 Baku time (GMT+4), the price of the precious metal stood at $4,150 per troy ounce (+1.97%).

By 03:59, gold prices had slightly slowed their rise to $4,146.5 per ounce (+1.88%).

As of 04:06, the price continued to ease, trading at $4,138.1 per troy ounce (+1.68%).