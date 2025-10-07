Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    German Chamber of Commerce identifies conditions for turning opportunities into real projects

    Business
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 12:19
    German Chamber of Commerce identifies conditions for turning opportunities into real projects

    German companies are showing great interest in cooperating with companies from Azerbaijan and the region, Nargis Wieck, executive director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, said during a press conference as part of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025, Report informs.

    "However, in Azerbaijan, we also need transparent business procedures and faster decision-making processes so that we can identify and seize opportunities and turn them into real projects," Wieck said.

    According to German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann, Germany is interested in developing Azerbaijan's relations with the EU.

    The ambassador noted that one of the important trends is the strengthening and increasing intensity of relations between the EU and Azerbaijan.

    "In recent weeks, we have seen a number of visits by delegations from Brussels-the European Commission and the European External Action Service-providing an excellent opportunity to take these relations, including in the economic and trade spheres, to a new level, which is of great importance. And as the German government, we strongly support this rapprochement, as the EU is Azerbaijan's strongest trading partner and largest investor, significantly ahead of any other single state. Therefore, the prospects for further development of these relations are very promising. And Germany, as the largest economy on the European continent, has a significant interest in this," emphasized Horlemann.

    Germany Azerbaijan chamber of commerce
    Almaniya Ticarət Palatası Azərbaycanla imkanları real layihələrə çevrilməsini mümkün edən şərtləri açıqlayıb
    Торговая палата Германии назвала условия превращения возможностей в реальные проекты

    Latest News

    13:35

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into one of the significant geopolitical centers

    Foreign policy
    13:33

    Pakistani official: AZHAB is driving force for economic growth, trade and entrepreneurship

    Business
    13:28
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Heads of State and Government participating in 12th Summit of OTS Council of Heads of State in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    13:24

    KOSGEB: Azerbaijan is platform promoting cooperation between OIC countries

    Business
    13:14

    Nargis Wieck: Germany, Azerbaijan discussing joint projects in water, agricultural sectors

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    OIC to launch SME Network

    Business
    13:06

    Global halal industry grows over 10% annually, says OIC official

    Business
    12:58

    German ambassador: Potential for co-op with Azerbaijan particularly high in renewables

    Energy
    12:57

    Azer Mursagulov: Azerbaijan maintains stable, strong position regarding its public debt

    Finance
    All News Feed