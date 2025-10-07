German Chamber of Commerce identifies conditions for turning opportunities into real projects

German companies are showing great interest in cooperating with companies from Azerbaijan and the region, Nargis Wieck, executive director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, said during a press conference as part of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025, Report informs.

"However, in Azerbaijan, we also need transparent business procedures and faster decision-making processes so that we can identify and seize opportunities and turn them into real projects," Wieck said.

According to German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann, Germany is interested in developing Azerbaijan's relations with the EU.

The ambassador noted that one of the important trends is the strengthening and increasing intensity of relations between the EU and Azerbaijan.

"In recent weeks, we have seen a number of visits by delegations from Brussels-the European Commission and the European External Action Service-providing an excellent opportunity to take these relations, including in the economic and trade spheres, to a new level, which is of great importance. And as the German government, we strongly support this rapprochement, as the EU is Azerbaijan's strongest trading partner and largest investor, significantly ahead of any other single state. Therefore, the prospects for further development of these relations are very promising. And Germany, as the largest economy on the European continent, has a significant interest in this," emphasized Horlemann.