Georgia's spending on cheese, curd imports from Azerbaijan quadruples

In 2025, Georgia imported 99 tons of cheese and curd worth $474,000 from Azerbaijan, marking a year-on-year increase of 3.9 times in volume and 4 times in value, Report informs, referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

Overall, Georgia imported 7,491 tons of cheese and curd worth $42 million last year, which is 20% more in volume and 31% more in compared to 2024.

During the reporting period, Georgia imported 1,165 tons worth $7.3 million from Germany, 1,545 tons worth $5.85 million from Türkiye, 1,091 tons worth $4.8 million from Russia, 804 tons worth $4.6 million from Poland, and 358 tons worth $4.2 million from Italy.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Georgia imported 6,242 tons of cheese and curd worth $32.8 million from abroad, of which 25.2 tons worth $120,000 came from Azerbaijan.