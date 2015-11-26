France proposes Azerbaijan to create Cooperation Council

Baku. 26 November. REPORT. AZ / Azerbaijan and France are planning to create a Cooperation Council.

Report informs this issue was discussed during the meeting between the Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry of Azerbaijan Sevinj Hasanova and the Secretary of State for Territorial Reforms of the Ministry of Decentralization and Public Services of France André Vallini held in Baku.

A.Vallini has stated that such a council can be established in 2 stages.

"At the primary stage a committee on supervision and control over existing and new Azerbaijani-French projects can be set up. The second stage can include organization of mutual visits of representatives of two countries’ regions and on this basis to create the Council for Interregional Business Cooperation," Vallini said.

The Azerbaijani side showed a great interest in this initiative.

"We’re ready to discuss an idea that seems promising," said Sevinj Hasanova.

Azerbaijan has practice of holding councils of inter-regional business cooperation. In particular, such a council exists with Russia, and its forums are held regularly.