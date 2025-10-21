Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Finnish envoy: South Caucasus together with Türkiye and Central Asia becoming important market

    Business
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 19:38
    Finnish envoy: South Caucasus together with Türkiye and Central Asia becoming important market

    New trends and cooperation opportunities that are opening between the countries of the South Caucasus are vitally important for the region, the Ambassador of Finland to the South Caucasus Kirsti Narinen said during the business forum Central Baltic-Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The diplomat recalled that this year marks the beginning of her sixth year as a regional ambassador.

    "Regional cooperation is the essence of my agenda. Therefore, the new trends and opportunities that are opening up are vitally important. This is also important for business. I have spoken with many Finnish entrepreneurs, and they all note: the three countries of the region separately are too small as a market. But if we consider the region together with Türkiye - there is already serious potential. And if we extend cooperation to the countries of Central Asia located on the other side of the Caspian Sea, the conversation becomes even more extensive. This is precisely the meaning of EU connectivity programs," the ambassador emphasized.

    Kirsti Narinen noted that the LEF Azerbaijan project has become particularly valuable as it brought people together and created a foundation for long-term interaction.

    "In fact, it's not businesses, not companies, not ministries, and not chambers of commerce and industry that create results by themselves. Everything is based on the people who work in them. An example is attracting 70,000 people to Baku for COP29: it was about connecting people, about exchanging experience and energy. Therefore, the continuation of these friendly connections that we see and feel today in this room is vital - both for the region, and for Azerbaijan, and for Finns, Estonians and Latvians," the diplomat added.

    Kirsti Narinen South Caucasus
    Finlandiya səfiri: "Cənubi Qafqaz Türkiyə və Mərkəzi Asiya ilə birlikdə böyük bazara çevrilir"
    Посол Финляндии: Южный Кавказ в связке с Турцией и Центральной Азией становится серьезным рынком

    Latest News

    19:48
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    19:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia and Finland sign several MoUs

    Business
    19:38

    Finnish envoy: South Caucasus together with Türkiye and Central Asia becoming important market

    Business
    19:31
    Photo

    Court grants Ruben Vardanyan"s petition to waive his right to lawyer

    Incident
    19:13
    Photo
    Video

    Distinguished Visitors Day of Unity-2025 joint exercise held in Uzbekistan

    Military
    19:00

    Pashinyan departs on working visit to Georgia

    Region
    18:49
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan delivered press statements - UPDATE

    Foreign policy
    18:44

    Shahmar Hajiyahyayev: WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 strengthens Azerbaijan's international position

    ICT
    18:29

    Shahmar Hajiyahyayev: WorldSkills Shanghai among most prestigious cybersecurity competitions

    ICT
    All News Feed