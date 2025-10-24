Final declaration adopted at 2nd Meeting of OTS Ministers

A final declaration has been adopted following the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held today in Baku and organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

According to Report, the participants stressed the importance of actively involving the private sector in formats of economic cooperation.

It was noted that business entities should become the main driving force of economic collaboration as sources of ideas, technologies, and investments. By bringing together manufacturing enterprises, research centers, and startup ecosystems, member states can strengthen the foundation for sustainable industrial development and innovation-driven growth. To this end, a proposal was made to establish a technology platform involving major industrial companies operating in member countries.

The strategic geographic position of OTS countries-connecting North and South, East and West-and the growing potential of the Middle Corridor were highlighted as key assets to be utilized effectively.

The meeting also reviewed the one-year activity of the working group, noting successful exchanges of experience and familiarity among member states, and underscoring the importance of the initiatives put forward.

It was decided that the 3rd Meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation will be held next year in Kazakhstan.