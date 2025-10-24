Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Final declaration adopted at 2nd Meeting of OTS Ministers

    Business
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 17:06
    Final declaration adopted at 2nd Meeting of OTS Ministers

    A final declaration has been adopted following the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held today in Baku and organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

    According to Report, the participants stressed the importance of actively involving the private sector in formats of economic cooperation.

    It was noted that business entities should become the main driving force of economic collaboration as sources of ideas, technologies, and investments. By bringing together manufacturing enterprises, research centers, and startup ecosystems, member states can strengthen the foundation for sustainable industrial development and innovation-driven growth. To this end, a proposal was made to establish a technology platform involving major industrial companies operating in member countries.

    The strategic geographic position of OTS countries-connecting North and South, East and West-and the growing potential of the Middle Corridor were highlighted as key assets to be utilized effectively.

    The meeting also reviewed the one-year activity of the working group, noting successful exchanges of experience and familiarity among member states, and underscoring the importance of the initiatives put forward.

    It was decided that the 3rd Meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation will be held next year in Kazakhstan.

    Turkic states OTS final declaration Ministry of Economy
    Photo
    TDT nazirlərinin 2-ci iclasının Bəyannaməsi qəbul edilib
    Photo
    В Баку принята декларация по итогам второго заседания министров ОТГ

    Latest News

    18:07

    Azerbaijan approves memorandum on statistical cooperation with Tajikistan

    Foreign policy
    17:59

    Azerbaijan elected Co-Chair of Intergovernmental Working Group of UN-Habitat on 'Adequate Housing for All'

    Foreign policy
    17:54
    Photo

    Future of labor markets, digital entrepreneurship discussed at SOCGOV 2025

    Foreign policy
    17:41

    New chief appointed to Azerbaijan's State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects

    Other
    17:29

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan launch new joint projects across key sectors

    Business
    17:22

    Head of State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects relieved of his duties

    Domestic policy
    17:13

    Testimony of Khojaly Genocide witness read in court

    Incident
    17:06
    Photo

    Final declaration adopted at 2nd Meeting of OTS Ministers

    Business
    17:01

    Over 6,300 people employed in liberated regions of Azerbaijan

    Social security
    All News Feed