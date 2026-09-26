Fariz Jafarov: Digital technologies should generate economic returns

The Azerbaijani government is financing the introduction of digital solutions at industrial enterprises to ensure that technologies generate economic returns, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) Fariz Jafarov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku, Report informs.

According to Jafarov, technologies are developing very rapidly, making it important to keep pace with their application in the economy. With state budget support, industrial enterprises are being offered digital transformation programs. Specialists visit factories and plants, engage international experts and consultants, and develop digital roadmaps. The government also finances the implementation of these programs.

"When enterprises simply purchase robots, this does not change anything by itself. To achieve change, people must adapt robots, artificial intelligence and computer vision to production," Jafarov emphasized.