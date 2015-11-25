Export from Azerbaijan to Russia decreased by 41%

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS countries decreased by 13,6% or 321,5 million USD in annual comparison and made 2 047,2 million USD in January-October of this year.

Report informs referring to State Statistics Commission, during reporting period, export decreased by 43% and made 407,2 million USD, import reduced by 0,9% and made 1 640 million USD. Negative balance in trade operations with CIS countries increased by 31% and made 1 232,9 million USD. Thus, 4,17% of total export and 22,04% of import accounted for trade operations with CIS countries in this period.

Export to Russia decreased by 40,7% annually during this period and made 322,3 million USD, in defiance, import increased by 16,9% and made 1 212,7 million USD. Negative balance increased by 80,2% and made 890,5 million USD. Export to Russia makes 3,3% of total export and 16,3% of import from Azerbaijan.

Total volume of Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover decreased by 35,21% in annual comparison and made 17 205,9 million USD in January-October of this year. In comparison with corresponding period of last year import increased by 1,08% and made 7 440,9 million USD, volume of export operations decreased by 49,13% and made 9 765 million USD.

Thus, positive balance of 2 324 million USD created in foreign trade operations. This figure is fold-5 less than analogical period of last year.