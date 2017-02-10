'European Tobacco-Baku' to make new top appointments

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ "European Tobacco - Baku" OJSC will hold extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders on March 18, at 10:00.

According to information, the meeting will be organized at 1-ji kondalan Street, 21, Keshla settlement, Nizami district, Baku. Agenda of the meeting includes selection of new members to the company's Supervisory Board, Managerial Board and Audit Committee.

Notably, “EuropeanTobacco - Baku” was founded in 2002. Its authorized capital is 44 635 220 AZN.