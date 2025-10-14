Euronews on SME ecosystem in Azerbaijan

Euronews has aired a story on the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) ecosystem in Azerbaijan and government mechanisms to support entrepreneurship, Report informs referring to the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA, or KOBIA).

The story highlights the important role of SMEs in the country's socioeconomic development and SMEDA's activities, including the implementation of the SME House model, which provides entrepreneurs with access to government services.

The article features the success story of a female entrepreneur who took advantage of SMEDA's support mechanisms to enter markets, expand sales opportunities, and other support tools.

The story can be viewed here.