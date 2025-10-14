Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Euronews on SME ecosystem in Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 13:47
    Euronews on SME ecosystem in Azerbaijan

    Euronews has aired a story on the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) ecosystem in Azerbaijan and government mechanisms to support entrepreneurship, Report informs referring to the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA, or KOBIA).

    The story highlights the important role of SMEs in the country's socioeconomic development and SMEDA's activities, including the implementation of the SME House model, which provides entrepreneurs with access to government services.

    The article features the success story of a female entrepreneur who took advantage of SMEDA's support mechanisms to enter markets, expand sales opportunities, and other support tools.

    The story can be viewed here.

    Video
    "Euronews"da Azərbaycanın KOB ekosistemi barədə süjet yayımlanıb
    Video
    Euronews подготовил сюжет об экосистеме МСБ в Азербайджане

