EU report ranks KOBIA among top performing state agencies in Azerbaijan

    The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA), operating under the Ministry of Economy, was rated among the three most effective state institutions according to the EU Business Climate Report Azerbaijan 2024, Report informs.

    The document highlights KOBIA's efficiency in supporting SMEs, noting its broad infrastructure network - including SME houses, SME friends, and SME Development Centers - as well as a range of state support instruments.

    Published annually since 2016, the report aims to present the latest trends in Azerbaijan's business environment from the perspective of European companies and investors. The 2024 edition places special focus on economic development, the business climate, and new investment opportunities.

    Data for the report was collected through surveys involving EU member states, European firms operating in Azerbaijan or seeking to enter the market, and local companies oriented toward cooperation with the EU. In total, the publication reflects opinions from companies across 27 countries, including Azerbaijan.

