Edis Introduces Trendyol"s "Super Shopping Days"

    • 07 November, 2025
    • 16:47
    Trendyol has launched the biggest discount campaign of the year, "Super Shopping Days," under the slogan "November means Trendyol". The face of the campaign is Turkish pop star Edis, who is also widely admired in Azerbaijan.

    The promotional jingle "November means Trendyol", created especially for the campaign, is performed by Fahree (Fakhri Ismayilov), Azerbaijan"s Eurovision representative.

    Edis"s energy, positive aura, and contemporary style take center stage in the new commercial introducing Trendyol"s "Super Shopping Days". With his vibrant presence, Trendyol aims to offer Azerbaijani customers the most colorful and dynamic shopping experience of the year.

    Running from November 6 to 11, the "Super Shopping Days" campaign offers exclusive discounts on thousands of products across the Trendyol platform. Users can take advantage of major savings across more than 1500 categories.

    Trendyol"s "Super Shopping Days" commercial: https://www.instagram.com/p/DQpJxM2CIkA/

