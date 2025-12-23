Digital economy development a key policy goal, says minister
Business
- 23 December, 2025
- 16:08
The development of the digital economy is among the main goals of Azerbaijan's socio-economic policy implemented under the leadership of the head of state, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X.
According to Jabbarov, within the framework of the strategy covering 2026–2029, measures will be taken to apply digital technologies across all sectors of the economy, strengthen modern knowledge and skills, and promote innovative entrepreneurship to build a digital economy ecosystem.
The minister emphasized that the implementation of the strategy will help unlock Azerbaijan's economic potential and boost the country's competitiveness.
Latest News
16:26
President: Today the ‘Great Return' Program is the most successfully implemented return program on a global scaleDomestic policy
16:16
Court proceedings against Armenian nationals continue with final statements from accusedDomestic policy
16:15
Giorgi Tumasyan: Countries of South Caucasus need to jointly respond to common challengesForeign policy
16:08
Digital economy development a key policy goal, says ministerBusiness
15:58
Azerbaijan's digital logistics platform nearly ready for launchInfrastructure
15:51
Photo
Office furniture and accessories production facility opened in Ballija village of KhojalyOther
15:48
New export requirements between Azerbaijan, Türkiye to take effect from January 1Business
15:45
Alkhasli: Industry 4.0 not trend, but tool for efficiency for SOCAREnergy
15:43