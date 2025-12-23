Digital economy development a key policy goal, says minister

The development of the digital economy is among the main goals of Azerbaijan's socio-economic policy implemented under the leadership of the head of state, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X.

According to Jabbarov, within the framework of the strategy covering 2026–2029, measures will be taken to apply digital technologies across all sectors of the economy, strengthen modern knowledge and skills, and promote innovative entrepreneurship to build a digital economy ecosystem.

The minister emphasized that the implementation of the strategy will help unlock Azerbaijan's economic potential and boost the country's competitiveness.