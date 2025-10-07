Deputy minister: Nearly 11,000 OIC companies operate in Azerbaijan

Nearly 11,000 companies from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are currently operating in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum in Baku, Report informs.

Aliyev noted that this figure reflects the depth of Azerbaijan's economic ties with OIC countries.

"In January-August of this year, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and OIC member states reached nearly $6 billion," he stated.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan remains one of the OIC's active members in the region, prioritizing the development of political, economic, and cultural relations with member countries.

"Azerbaijan has also made significant contributions to promoting multiculturalism, intercultural dialogue, and Islamic values on the global stage," Aliyev added.