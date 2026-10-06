Official: Connectivity 'key driving force' behind Azerbaijan-Germany economic ties

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Azerbaijan can strengthen investment and technology cooperation by positioning itself as a regional platform, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli said, Report informs.

Bashirli made the remarks at the Germany-Azerbaijan Connectivity Conference in Baku, titled Mobilizing Finance for Infrastructure, Transport, Logistics, Green Energy and Digitalization Along the Middle Corridor.

He noted that connectivity is a key driving force behind Azerbaijan-Germany economic cooperation.

"Connectivity facilitates bilateral trade, strengthens supply chain resilience, and expands access to European and Asian markets via the Middle Corridor. We view connectivity as the movement of goods, energy, data, and capital. Bringing these flows together can transform transport routes into economic corridors that support production, services, and investment across the region," the deputy minister said.

Bashirli underscored that Azerbaijan should be seen not only as a market of 10 million people but also as a regional platform for investment and technology cooperation covering the Caspian region, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus.

"Our goal is to ensure that connectivity creates not only transit opportunities but also added value," he added.