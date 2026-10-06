Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Official: Connectivity 'key driving force' behind Azerbaijan-Germany economic ties

    Business
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 11:04
    Official: Connectivity 'key driving force' behind Azerbaijan-Germany economic ties

    Azerbaijan can strengthen investment and technology cooperation by positioning itself as a regional platform, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli said, Report informs.

    Bashirli made the remarks at the Germany-Azerbaijan Connectivity Conference in Baku, titled Mobilizing Finance for Infrastructure, Transport, Logistics, Green Energy and Digitalization Along the Middle Corridor.

    He noted that connectivity is a key driving force behind Azerbaijan-Germany economic cooperation.

    "Connectivity facilitates bilateral trade, strengthens supply chain resilience, and expands access to European and Asian markets via the Middle Corridor. We view connectivity as the movement of goods, energy, data, and capital. Bringing these flows together can transform transport routes into economic corridors that support production, services, and investment across the region," the deputy minister said.

    Bashirli underscored that Azerbaijan should be seen not only as a market of 10 million people but also as a regional platform for investment and technology cooperation covering the Caspian region, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus.

    "Our goal is to ensure that connectivity creates not only transit opportunities but also added value," he added.

    Samad Bashirli Ministry of Economy Middle Corridor Regional Connectivity Azerbaijan-Germany relations
    Azərbaycan investisiya və texnologiya əməkdaşlığını gücləndirə bilər
    Министр: Азербайджан может укрепить инвестиционное и технологическое сотрудничество
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed