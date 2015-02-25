Date of next round of negotiations on accession of Azerbaijan to WTO promulgated

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Next round of negotiations on Azerbaijan's accession to the WTO will be held next week in Geneva, said Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev to reporters on Wednesday. Negotiations will be held in a multilateral format to support agriculture. This is very important because, conditions of signing will affect the development of agriculture in the future, said M. Mammadguliyev.

According to him it is expected to hold a meeting of the working group and the work on documents will be done within framework

It is also possible to carry out consultation meetings with experts. In addition, some countries have expressed a desire to hold meetings on Azerbaijan's accession to the WTO, in particular, we are talking about the United States, the EU, Norway and possibly a number of other countries, said the deputy minister.

He stressed that Azerbaijan seeks to achieve the most favorable conditions for itself within the framework of WTO membership.