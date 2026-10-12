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    Czech investment in Azerbaijan reaches $74 million

    Business
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 10:34
    Czech investment in Azerbaijan reaches $74 million

    Direct investment from the Czech Republic into Azerbaijan has reached $74 million, Yusif Abdullayev, a representative of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, stated at the Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum, Report informs.

    Abdullayev noted that investment cooperation has been developing in both directions: "From 1995 through the end of the first half of 2026, direct Czech investment in Azerbaijan totaled approximately $74 million. About $70 million of that amount was directed to the non-oil and gas sector, which is of particular importance to us. During the same period, Azerbaijan's direct investments in the Czech Republic also amounted to roughly $70 million."

    He added that 34 Czech companies are currently operating in Azerbaijan across various sectors, including agriculture, industry, transport, construction, trade, and services.

    The official also highlighted transport and logistics as promising areas for future cooperation.

    "In 2025, transit cargo transportation between our countries reached 32,000 tons. The sector recorded 47% growth, with the East-West and North-South corridors playing an important role," he said.

    Direct investments Yusif Abdullayev Ministry of Economy Azerbaijan-Czechia relations
    Çexiyanın Azərbaycana ümumi investisiya qoyuluşu açıqlanıb
    Чехия инвестировала в Азербайджан $74 млн
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