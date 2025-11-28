Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Customs committee official discloses daily air freight volumes in Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 13:35
    Customs committee official discloses daily air freight volumes in Azerbaijan

    An average of 80 tons of imported goods, 5 tons of exports, and 600 tons of transit-transfer cargo are processed daily via air transport in Azerbaijan, State Customs Committee official Rovshan Mahmudzada told journalists, as quoted by Report.

    Mahmudzada noted that the Baku Cargo Terminal handles customs clearance for imported, exported, and transit goods across the country.

    "Customs clearance is carried out through the Automated Risk Analysis System (ARAS). The system provides indicators to determine which shipments require customs inspection. If inspections confirm compliance with legislation, the goods are released into the country. If not, appropriate measures are taken," he explained.

    He added that air freight processed at the Logistics Center Customs Post primarily involves shipments to and from the US, European countries, and the United Arab Emirates.

