Company with capital of 200,000 AZN opens in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan  has registered Datazet LLC.

    Report informs, legal address of the new company is Baku, Yasamal district, Huseyn Javid avenue, house 81, apartment 1. Its authorized capital is 200,000 AZN, legitimate representative is Ismayilov Irajaddin Aslan.

    Ministry of Taxes also named the members of the new Supervisory Board. 

    They are Fatullayev Nurlan Khalifa, Gazanfarov Elchin Muslum and Asadov Erkin Asaf.

