Committee chairman: Azerbaijani food brands are stolen by different foreign producers

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani food brands particularly wine brands are stolen and used by producers of different countries.

Report informs, Chairman of State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent Ramiz Hasanov said: “The biggest threat for stealing the brands of Azerbaijani products is Armenian provocation.”

The committee chairman told also about the issue with Aghdam wine.

"Aghdam brand is used in other countries. Certain products are produced and sold under famous Aghdam brand. Certain measures are taken to prevent stealing of Azerbaijani brands. So far there is no international mechanism.

Patent and Trademark Center tries to solve these issue within its obligations. In those countries where such things happen we contact relevant authorities and achieve solution of certain issues,” said Hasanov.

He said that protection of geographical indications as an intellectual property rights did not find its full solution in international arena and currently there is no international mechanism for that.