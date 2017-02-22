Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club hold a seminar

Baku. 22 February. REPORT..AZ/ Within the framework of the Caspian European Club (Сaspian Business Club) and Caspian American Club Baku hosted a seminar entitled “Objectives of a company and a strategic role of human resources” on February 22 2017.

Report was informed in the Caspian European Club, representative of the education center Barattson School of Business and Finance Orkhan Isayev held the seminar.

The seminar was held in Azerbaijan for the first time and is a part of the ‘HR Consultant’ course.

The seminar let HR specialists gain practical knowledge about ways of creation and improvement of the HR system, as well as conduct of the audit.

In the course of the seminar the participants got an opportunity to carry out a preparation of audit, strategy, policy, procedural and other HR-system related normative documents by using a simulative company.

Orkhan Isayev shared his HR-consultant experience, gained in Azerbaijan and beyond it, with seminar participants.

First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) Telman Aliyev reminded that the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) was established in June 2002 under support of the largest oil-gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club). Telman Aliyev noted that the initiative of creation of the Caspian American Club also belongs to the President of Azerbaijan.

According to him, since the moment of establishment Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) has been promoting attraction of oil industry revenues towards the development of the non-oil sector. Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club), which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations, operates in 50 countries of the world, carries out an active work to maintain the dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.

Caspian Energy, Caspian European Club, Caspian Business Club, Caspian American Club and CEO are registered trademarks owned by Caspian Energy International Media Group.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey and EU took part at the seminar.