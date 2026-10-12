Cambodia intends to integrate its economy into the Central Asian region by developing a partnership with Azerbaijan, Neak Oknha Kith Meng, president of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, told journalists on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum, according to Report.

"As a member of ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations), Cambodia aims to access the Central Asian market to promote economic integration, and this is precisely why the country's head of government has visited Azerbaijan," Kith Meng stressed.

The Chamber of Commerce president explained that the visit aims to deepen bilateral ties despite the considerable geographical distance between the two countries and to boost mutual investment flows between the Cambodian and Azerbaijani business communities.

Kith Meng noted that relevant memorandums had already been signed during the events, while detailed discussions were underway on the overall scope and areas of cooperation. Bilateral talks have placed particular emphasis on cooperation in energy, technology transfer, artificial intelligence development, and the integration of supply chains into Eurasian transport corridors.