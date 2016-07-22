Bloomberg Billionaires Index publishes list of world's richest people

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Microsoft founder Bill Gates is recognized as the richest man in the world according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Report informs net worth of Gates is estimated at 89 bln USD.

Head of retail company İnditex Amancio Ortega is in second place (73 bln USD).

The founder of Amazon online shopping network Jeff Bezos took the third place (65.1 bln USD), shifting the head of BerkshireHathawayInc from this position.Warren Buffett, who spent 2.9 bln USD to charity, dropped to fourth place (65 bln USD).