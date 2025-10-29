Binance transactions with m10 – reliable, direct, and in manats!

Azerbaijan"s leading fintech platform m10, in partnership with the world"s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, offers - for the first time in the country - direct crypto-fiat transactions in Azerbaijani manats, with no intermediaries.

Users can deposit and withdraw funds in AZN directly between their m10 and Binance accounts - fully transparent, secure, and intermediary-free.

Top-level Security

As the first fintech platform in Azerbaijan to be tested under the Central Bank"s special regulatory sandbox regime, this service operates with official status and meets the highest security standards. All transactions are conducted through the banking infrastructure.

The first phase of the m10–Binance integration successfully passed a six-month trial within the Central Bank of Azerbaijan"s sandbox framework and has now advanced to the second phase for an additional six months.

Transaction Terms

● Currency: Azerbaijani Manat (AZN)

● Deposit fee: 1%

● Withdrawal fee: 1.5%

● Transaction limit: up to the equivalent of USD 20,000

Note: The monthly transaction limit of USD 20,000 equivalent is set according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan"s regulations. The service is available only to Azerbaijani citizens, and completion of the KYC (Know Your Customer) process is mandatory.

A New Stage in Azerbaijan"s Crypto Operations

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the development of the country"s crypto ecosystem, offering users convenience, legal compliance, and financial transparency.

How to Get Started

Log in or sign up on the Binance app or official website. In the Deposit section, select AZN → m10 to top up your balance via your m10 account. In the Withdraw section, select your m10 account to withdraw funds.

About m10

m10 is a digital wallet developed by PashaPay, a leading fintech company in Azerbaijan and a fintech solution of the Bir ecosystem. Launched in 2022, m10 aims to simplify financial transactions for individuals and businesses by offering a secure, user-friendly platform for managing funds and making payments.

For more information: https://m10.az/en