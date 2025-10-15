Belarus to begin supplying canned milk to Azerbaijan
Business
- 15 October, 2025
- 11:28
The Belarusian company Rogachev Dairy Canning Plant has signed an agreement with the Azerbaijani companies Foodini and Yaylaq for the supply of canned milk, butter, and dry dairy products, Report informs.
The document was signed during the Azerbaijan-Belarus Business Forum in Baku.
Latest News
12:33
Azerbaijan exports 17.4 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025Energy
12:27
TABIB to extend services to foreign nationalsOther
12:14
UN to hold its fourth ministerial meeting on urbanization, climate at COP30Infrastructure
12:12
Aydin Karimov: All tenders are conducted openly and transparentlyInfrastructure
12:08
Anaclaudia Rossbach: WUF13 to be key stage in implementation of New Urban AgendaInfrastructure
12:07
Belarus interested in increasing supplies of its products to AzerbaijanAIC
12:05
China may apply its health and medical tourism expertise in AzerbaijanTourism
11:59
Number of women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan exceeds 330,000 in H1 2025Business
11:56