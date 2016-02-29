 Top
    Baku to host seminar on customer relations management and marketing in financial sector

    Customer involvement, keeping and development of incentives will also be discussed in event

    Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Seminar dedicated to customer relations management (CRM) and marketing in the financial sector will be held in Baku on March 1.

    Report informs, main topic of discussion in the event, which to be held under organization of 'CRM Group' company will be CRM and Marketing system development in the financial sector of Azerbaijan, application of 'debt collection' by bank nowadays, management of problem loans, role of bank products (software) in this field, front-solutions, installation of new Communication/Business Automation Systems (ERP / CRM) in Azerbaijan.

    'TerraSoft' expert will make speech in the first part of the event.

    The seminar will be held in 'Four Seasons' hotel on March 1, 2016 from 10:00 a.m. till 18:00 p.m. local time. 

