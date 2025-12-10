Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    AZPROMO: Over 100 Turkish firms apply to participate in projects in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    Business
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 12:37
    AZPROMO: Over 100 Turkish firms apply to participate in projects in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    To date, more than 100 Turkish companies have applied to take part in projects being implemented in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Tural Hajili, said at a press conference dedicated to the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    "Since the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from occupation, we have witnessed strong activity from Turkish companies in reconstruction and redevelopment projects. As you know, Azerbaijan has a trade representative in Istanbul, which actively organizes visits of Turkish businesspeople to our country. Almost every month, we host several delegations, introduce them to opportunities, and arrange meetings with their counterparts in relevant sectors. At the same time, within the framework of the investment forum, visits will be organized for Turkish entrepreneurs to economic zones in Azerbaijan, where they will be introduced to available opportunities," Hajili noted.

    Azerbaijan Tural Hajili AZPROMO Karabakh Eastern Zangazur Turkish companies
    AZPROMO: 100-dən çox türk şirkəti Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzurdakı işlərdə iştirak üçün müraciət edib
    AZPROMO: Турецкие компании проявляют высокий интерес к проектам в Карабахе и Восточном Зангезуре

    Latest News

    13:50
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK and Northern Ireland's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:48

    AzMI: Industrial enterprises shifting approach to metrology

    Industry
    13:40

    Speaker: Armenia open to trade with Azerbaijan, including fuel purchases

    Region
    13:39

    Benelux officials visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:28

    Shahbazov: OTS is becoming geopolitical center, important actor on global stage

    Energy
    13:25

    SOCAR adviser warns against overreliance on artificial intelligence

    ICT
    13:21

    IATA CEO: Azerbaijan set to benefit from shift of cargo from Asia to Europe

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    SOCAR to expand digital safety projects to more processing facilities

    Energy
    13:12

    Alen Simonyan: Another section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border to be demarcated soon

    Region
    All News Feed