AZPROMO: Over 100 Turkish firms apply to participate in projects in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

To date, more than 100 Turkish companies have applied to take part in projects being implemented in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Tural Hajili, said at a press conference dedicated to the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

"Since the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from occupation, we have witnessed strong activity from Turkish companies in reconstruction and redevelopment projects. As you know, Azerbaijan has a trade representative in Istanbul, which actively organizes visits of Turkish businesspeople to our country. Almost every month, we host several delegations, introduce them to opportunities, and arrange meetings with their counterparts in relevant sectors. At the same time, within the framework of the investment forum, visits will be organized for Turkish entrepreneurs to economic zones in Azerbaijan, where they will be introduced to available opportunities," Hajili noted.