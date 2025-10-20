AZPROMO, Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange sign memorandum

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Report informs, referring to AZPROMO.

The memorandum aims to strengthen economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, facilitate joint project implementation, and establish new partnership platforms.

The document outlines plans to further develop trade and economic ties between the two countries, enhance direct connections between business communities, organize the trade of Azerbaijani products through the Belarusian exchange, and implement joint events and projects, etc.