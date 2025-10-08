AZPROMO: Azerbaijan–Germany partnership agenda is future-oriented

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) will continue to serve as a bridge connecting German companies with reliable Azerbaijani partners, said Sevil Yahyayeva, advisor to the executive director of AZPROMO, Report informs.

Yahyayeva made the remark at a press conference held as part of the Germany–Azerbaijan Export Financing Conference 2025.

She noted that earlier this year, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the list of services AZPROMO offers to investors.

"These services include assistance in identifying local and international partners. Additionally, if investors face challenges in interacting with government institutions, the agency helps resolve those issues. I'd also like to share some success stories in attracting investment. For example, a Chinese company has invested over $5 million in ceramic tile production at the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park. The plant, with an annual capacity of 50 million tiles, will serve both domestic and international markets," Yahyayeva said.

She added that another successful example is the restoration of a winery in Shaki with foreign investment support.

"Today, the company has become one of the largest wine exporters under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan' brand, alongside other traditional labels. We also support renewable energy projects. Thanks to AZPROMO's backing, major initiatives have been launched to build solar and wind power plants worth over half a billion dollars," the official added.

Yahyayeva also recalled that during the visit of the chairman of the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations in May, a new cooperation roadmap for 2025–2026 was signed.

"The document covers a wide range of areas-from electric bus assembly and railway infrastructure modernization to hydrogen, water purification and desalination, as well as healthcare, agriculture, and demining projects. All of this demonstrates that our agenda is broad, balanced, and future-oriented," she emphasized.