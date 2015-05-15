Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendments to law 'On Advertising'

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis discussion was held in the III reading of the draft amendments, stipulated in the law "On Advertising".

Report informs, according to the bill, telecommunications operators and service providers can distribute advertising individually to subscriber only with consent of the subscriber in contract. In case of disagreement, the subscriber or the sending of advertising contrary to law, telecommunications operators and service providers will be held accountable.

All distributors of advertising will have to allocate at least 8% of advertising time and space for social advertisements. In previous legislation, the figure was 5%.

In addition, it sets the exact time for social advertising on TV (09:00 to 24:00).

Azerbaijan prohibits advertising on textbooks, school textbooks, educational materials, diaries, notebooks, albums and books for juveniles.

Under the new project, provided the juvenile periodicals also prohibited advertising alcoholic beverages and their related products. In addition, the placement of advertising billboards is prohibited during the show films and performances.

In addition, advertising is prohibited in buildings, where the state and municipal authorities situated, and buildings belonging to the historical and architectural monuments.

After discussions, the bill was approved by Parliament.