Azerbaijani entrepreneurs research industrial potential of Yogyakarta

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ A group of Azerbaijani enterpreneurs visited Yogyakarta, former capital of Indonesia.

Report informs referring to the Indonesian Embassy in Azerbaijan, during the visit Azerbaijani entrepreneurs met with the Sultan of Yogyakarta, Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X and Deputy head of the Chamber of Commerce of Yogyakarta Wawan Hermawan.

After the meeting, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs got acquainted with the products produced in Yogyakarta and discussed cooperation issues with the Indonesian businessmen.

Then, Azerbaijani businessmen went to the island of Bal, to get acquainted with the tourist potential of the Indonesian province.