Azerbaijani entrepreneurs may attend commercial exhibition in Kuwait

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait and the Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT) will organize commercial exhibition for the members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Kuwait on February 6-10.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

It was informed that entrepreneurs and business circles operating in Azerbaijan are invited to attend the event.