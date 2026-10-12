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    Azerbaijan works on new projects with Czech companies

    Business
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 11:12
    Azerbaijan works on new projects with Czech companies

    Azerbaijan is working on new projects with Czech companies, Yusif Abdullayev, a representative of the Ministry of Economy, said at the Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    Abdullayev noted that cooperation with Czech companies is increasingly focused on practical industrial and investment projects.

    He cited ongoing work on several projects with the Škoda Group, as well as cooperation with the Agrotech Group within the framework of a poultry farming project in Aghdam.

    Abdullayev said this approach was also reflected at the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, held in Baku in September under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev.

    The forum brought together more than 3,000 participants from nearly 70 countries. During the event, 23 documents worth a total of approximately $11 billion were exchanged across various sectors.

    Yusif Abdullayev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Azerbaijan-Czechia relations
    Yusif Abdullayev: "Azərbaycan Çexiya şirkətləri ilə yeni layihələr üzərində çalışır"
    Юсиф Абдуллаев: Азербайджан работает над новыми проектами с чешскими компаниями
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