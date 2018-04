Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministerial Conference on Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) will be held tomorrow in Dushanbe (Uzbekistan).

Report informs, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov will represent Azerbaijan at the event.

The CAREC 2030 strategy will be adopted at the conference.

Takehiko Nakao, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is also expected to attend the event.