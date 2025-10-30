Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijan, WB mull improving business environment

    Business
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 14:04
    Azerbaijan, WB mull improving business environment

    Azerbaijan and the World Bank have discussed improving the business environment in the country, Report informs.

    "We were pleased to receive the delegation led by Asad Alam, World Bank Regional Director for Prosperity in the Europe and Central Asia Region. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on the priorities envisioned for inclusion in the draft "2027–2030 Social and Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan." Particular attention was given to enhancing the business environment, promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and strengthening employment opportunities. We also discussed the outcomes of analytical work on international best practices in entrepreneurship development and considered ways to adapt research-based approaches aimed at stimulating private sector advancement in Azerbaijan," Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan World Bank Mikayil Jabbarov
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Dünya Bankı biznes mühitinin təkmilləşdirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Всемирный банк обсудили улучшение бизнес-среды

    Latest News

    14:44

    Brazilian scholar: Global community must compel Belgium to acknowledge crimes in DR Congo

    Foreign policy
    14:38

    Azerbaijan, UK sign 2026/27 Defence Bilateral Cooperation Plan

    Military
    14:34

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan intend to diversify trade turnover – EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    14:32
    Photo

    Baku forum discusses Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its lasting impact

    Foreign policy
    14:31
    Photo

    Residents who arrived in Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Agdara district receive keys

    Domestic policy
    14:29

    Ilham Aliyev not planning to attend EPC summit in Armenia in 2026

    Foreign policy
    14:12

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may create joint trade brand

    Business
    14:08

    Researcher: No one talks about deaths in Congo

    Foreign policy
    14:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, WB mull improving business environment

    Business
    All News Feed