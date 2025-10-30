Azerbaijan, WB mull improving business environment

Azerbaijan and the World Bank have discussed improving the business environment in the country, Report informs.

"We were pleased to receive the delegation led by Asad Alam, World Bank Regional Director for Prosperity in the Europe and Central Asia Region. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on the priorities envisioned for inclusion in the draft "2027–2030 Social and Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan." Particular attention was given to enhancing the business environment, promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and strengthening employment opportunities. We also discussed the outcomes of analytical work on international best practices in entrepreneurship development and considered ways to adapt research-based approaches aimed at stimulating private sector advancement in Azerbaijan," Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X.