Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull joint production of electric vehicles

Azerbaijan and Vietnam have discussed opportunities for joint activities in the production of electric vehicles, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.

Jabbarov said he met with the delegation led by Le Thi Thu Thuy, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam's VinFast company.

"During the meeting, we exchanged views on cooperation between business communities to diversify economic relations with Vietnam, priorities for sustainable development, and Azerbaijan's favorable business climate. We also discussed opportunities for joint activities in the production of electric vehicles," Jabbarov wrote.