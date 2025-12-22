Azerbaijan, US mull key aspects of economic partnership

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs of the United State, have discussed key aspects of the Azerbaijan-US economic partnership.

Report informs, citing Jabbarov's post on X, that the sides underscored the strategic importance of cooperation in the energy and business sectors.

"We exchanged views on energy projects implemented in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region, gas transportation initiatives, and opportunities to further diversify joint activities in this field," he said.