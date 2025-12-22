Azerbaijan, US mull key aspects of economic partnership
Business
- 22 December, 2025
- 12:36
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs of the United State, have discussed key aspects of the Azerbaijan-US economic partnership.
Report informs, citing Jabbarov's post on X, that the sides underscored the strategic importance of cooperation in the energy and business sectors.
"We exchanged views on energy projects implemented in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region, gas transportation initiatives, and opportunities to further diversify joint activities in this field," he said.
Latest News
13:05
Sabina Aliyeva: Amnesty reflects humanitarian approach of Azerbaijan's criminal justice policyIncident
12:58
Three-day geomagnetic storm expectedEducation and science
12:56
Zamir Iqbal: IsDB ready to co-finance projects, support TIF sukuk issuanceFinance
12:36
Azerbaijan, US mull key aspects of economic partnershipBusiness
12:25
Photo
Vice President of Türkiye arrives in AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:12
Photo
Video
Amnesty act implemented at juvenile correctional facility in AzerbaijanIncident
12:08
Darnagul station on Absheron rail line to open in early 2026Infrastructure
12:05
Justice Ministry to swiftly implement new amnesty act in AzerbaijanIncident
11:56