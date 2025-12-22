Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan, US mull key aspects of economic partnership

    Business
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 12:36
    Azerbaijan, US mull key aspects of economic partnership

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs of the United State, have discussed key aspects of the Azerbaijan-US economic partnership.

    Report informs, citing Jabbarov's post on X, that the sides underscored the strategic importance of cooperation in the energy and business sectors.

    "We exchanged views on energy projects implemented in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region, gas transportation initiatives, and opportunities to further diversify joint activities in this field," he said.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Caleb Orr Azerbaijan United States
    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "Azərbaycan-ABŞ əməkdaşlığı strateji əhəmiyyətə malikdir"
    Микаил Джаббаров: Сотрудничество Азербайджана и США имеет стратегическое значение

    Latest News

    13:05

    Sabina Aliyeva: Amnesty reflects humanitarian approach of Azerbaijan's criminal justice policy

    Incident
    12:58

    Three-day geomagnetic storm expected

    Education and science
    12:56

    Zamir Iqbal: IsDB ready to co-finance projects, support TIF sukuk issuance

    Finance
    12:36

    Azerbaijan, US mull key aspects of economic partnership

    Business
    12:25
    Photo

    Vice President of Türkiye arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:12
    Photo
    Video

    Amnesty act implemented at juvenile correctional facility in Azerbaijan

    Incident
    12:08

    Darnagul station on Absheron rail line to open in early 2026

    Infrastructure
    12:05

    Justice Ministry to swiftly implement new amnesty act in Azerbaijan

    Incident
    11:56

    BP begins seismic survey at Karabagh field in Azerbaijan's Caspian sector

    Energy
    All News Feed