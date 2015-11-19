Azerbaijan-US Business meeting kicks off in Baku

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani-US business meeting has started in Baku, Report informs.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Industryç Sahil Babayev highlighted current relations between the two countries. The Deputy Minister said Azerbaijan attached great importance to boosting cooperation in international level.

"Azerbaijan and the United States have great potential for expansion of economic relations. As is known, Azerbaijan cooperating with US companies to launch satellites.Also, the "Azerbaijan Airlines" has bought 6 aircrafts from the United States. Azerbaijan financially, politically and economically stable country", S.Babayev said.

The deputy minister added that since 1995, 200 bln USD invested in Azerbaijan.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Europe, the Middle East and Africa Michael Lally provided an insight into economic trade relations of both countries.

In the end, S.Babayev urged US companies not to be involved in business activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.