Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan updates reporting rules for multinational company groups

    Business
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 10:42
    Azerbaijan updates reporting rules for multinational company groups

    The Board of the Ministry of Economy has introduced amendments to several reporting forms, including those related to building construction activities, cross-border corporate reporting, reconciliation acts, and electronic account-operation reports submitted by credit and e-money institutions, Report informs.

    The amendments were approved by a new decision signed by Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

    Under the updated rules, if a multinational company group registered for tax purposes in Azerbaijan has a consolidated income exceeding the manat equivalent of 750 million euros in the previous financial year, it will be required to submit a Country-by-Country Report. This will support automated information exchange with competent authorities of other states under international agreements to which Azerbaijan is a party. Previously, this requirement applied only to resident entities.

    The ministry's Legal Department has been instructed to submit the decision to the Ministry of Justice for inclusion in the State Register of Legal Acts within three days.

    Board of the Ministry of Economy Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov Country-by-Country Report
    Azərbaycanda transmilli şirkətlərə hesabatlılıqla bağlı yeni tələb qoyulub
    В Азербайджане введено новое требование по отчетности для транснациональных компаний

    Latest News

    12:08

    Text of Paris Agreement Global Stocktake assigned to Azerbaijan by Brazil agreed

    COP29
    12:03

    President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Lao People's Democratic Republic

    Foreign policy
    11:56

    Kos: Negotiations underway with US, Azerbaijan on possibility of EU participation in TRIPP

    Region
    11:49

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates UAE President on Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    11:45

    Kos: EU, Türkiye to discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization process

    Region
    11:44

    Azerbaijan plans to host CICA General Assembly

    Foreign policy
    11:43

    Fitch Ratings expects banks in Azerbaijan, CIS region to be resilient

    Finance
    11:41

    ASAN service model now applied in 30 countries

    Domestic policy
    11:34

    Ulvi Mehdiyev: Global AI market surpasses $800B in value

    ICT
    All News Feed