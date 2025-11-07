Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Business Council co-chairs hold first meeting

The first meeting of the co-chairs of the Azerbaijan–UAE Joint Business Council was held in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Report informs, citing the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

According to the agency, KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov met with Abdullah Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of KOBIA, relevant chambers, and business circles. The sides discussed preparations for the Council's first official session, opportunities to expand cooperation between the business communities of both countries, and prospects for joint projects. They emphasized the importance of leveraging the Council's potential in priority sectors for Azerbaijan, such as industry, agriculture, tourism, logistics, and ICT. Attention was also drawn to initiatives promoting the digital and green transition of SMEs, which have made mutual investment in these areas more relevant.

The Memorandum of Understanding on establishing the Azerbaijan–UAE Joint Business Council was signed earlier this year. The Council aims to promote cooperation between the business communities of both countries and strengthen ties in trade, investment, and industry, thereby contributing to the development of bilateral economic relations.

A bilateral meeting was also held between KOBIA and the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry to discuss cooperation opportunities and the use of both organizations" resources to enhance business-to-business connections.