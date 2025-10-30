Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan to introduce concessional loan model for franchising

    30 October, 2025
    A concessional loan model for franchising is planned to be introduced in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Management Board of the Azerbaijan Franchising Association, Jamid Movsumov, said at the Eurasian Franchising Forum held in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, the model will be implemented starting in 2026, based on an agreement reached with the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy.

    The initiative aims to promote franchising in the country, expand franchise operations, support entrepreneurship, and contribute to the implementation of new business projects in Azerbaijan.

