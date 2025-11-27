Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan suggests creating platform for business access to Jordanian market

    Business
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 12:05
    Azerbaijan suggests creating platform for business access to Jordanian market

    Thirty Jordanian companies are registered in Azerbaijan, 19 of which are actively operating in the non-oil sector, Azerbaijan"s Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev said during the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan, which is underway in Baku, as quoted by Report.

    "We need to intensify cooperation with these companies and, of course, create an appropriate platform for Azerbaijani companies to participate in the Jordanian market," Babayev said.

    According to him, Azerbaijan imports pharmaceutical products, pesticides, nitrates, tobacco products, and other goods from Jordan.

    "And we export chocolate and confectionery products. But we believe that the range of goods that both countries can export is much broader, and of course, together with our companies and relevant institutions, we will strive to expand this segment. There is also huge potential for Azerbaijani products to enter the Jordanian market and vice versa. Investment cooperation is also very limited, and we believe that further development of the investment potential of both countries will certainly lead to larger-scale projects in both states," the minister emphasized.

    Babayev added that the leaders of both countries maintain an active political dialogue and support friendly relations: "Friendship between governments and friendship between states must be transformed into economic indicators. And in this direction, together with the participants of today"s commission, we need to create the appropriate platform. We must organize mechanisms that will encourage and support the development of people-to-people contacts, cooperation between our companies, and interaction between our trading partners to expand these indicators of economic cooperation."

    Azerbaijan Jordan intergovernmental commission
    Azərbaycan biznesin İordaniya bazarına çıxışı üçün platforma yaratmağı təklif edib
    Азербайджан предложил создать платформу для выхода бизнеса на иорданский рынок

    Latest News

    13:11

    Azerbaijani MPs to observe Kyrgyzstan's early parliamentary elections

    Foreign policy
    13:10

    CSTO advocates for speedy conclusion of Yerevan-Baku peace treaty

    Region
    13:09

    Jordan ready to begin entering regional markets through Azerbaijan with pharmaceutical products

    Business
    13:07

    Azerbaijan considering opening year-round flights to Amman

    Tourism
    12:58
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of AZWOOL mineral rock wool plant

    Domestic policy
    12:52

    Azerbaijan, Senegal strengthen cooperation in digital development

    Foreign policy
    12:49

    Minister: Azerbaijan, Jordan negotiating 12 new projects

    Business
    12:47
    Photo

    4th meeting of Azerbaijan–Jordan Intergovernmental Commission underway in Baku

    Business
    12:43

    Belarusian ambassador: EAEU seeks to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed