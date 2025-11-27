Azerbaijan suggests creating platform for business access to Jordanian market

Thirty Jordanian companies are registered in Azerbaijan, 19 of which are actively operating in the non-oil sector, Azerbaijan"s Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev said during the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan, which is underway in Baku, as quoted by Report.

"We need to intensify cooperation with these companies and, of course, create an appropriate platform for Azerbaijani companies to participate in the Jordanian market," Babayev said.

According to him, Azerbaijan imports pharmaceutical products, pesticides, nitrates, tobacco products, and other goods from Jordan.

"And we export chocolate and confectionery products. But we believe that the range of goods that both countries can export is much broader, and of course, together with our companies and relevant institutions, we will strive to expand this segment. There is also huge potential for Azerbaijani products to enter the Jordanian market and vice versa. Investment cooperation is also very limited, and we believe that further development of the investment potential of both countries will certainly lead to larger-scale projects in both states," the minister emphasized.

Babayev added that the leaders of both countries maintain an active political dialogue and support friendly relations: "Friendship between governments and friendship between states must be transformed into economic indicators. And in this direction, together with the participants of today"s commission, we need to create the appropriate platform. We must organize mechanisms that will encourage and support the development of people-to-people contacts, cooperation between our companies, and interaction between our trading partners to expand these indicators of economic cooperation."